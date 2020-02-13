Sziget Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring The Strokes, Major Lazer and Dua Lipa

Home News Drew Feinerman February 13th, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Budapest’s Sziget Festval, one of Europe’s biggest music and arts festivals, has announced their 2020 lineup featuring The Strokes, Major Lazer, Dua Lipa, and many more big names including Calvin Harris, A$AP Rocky, and Kings of Leon. The 7 day long festival will occur from August 5th to 11th, and early bird passes are currently on sale until March 3rd.

NYC-based indie band The Strokes have already had a busy 2020; the band announced this past Tuesday (February 11th) their new album, The New Abnormal, and performed a new single “At The Door” at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire. The band is also set to tour this March, and will perform at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Guadalajara, Mexico, III Points Festival in Miami, and Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Jamaican EDM trio Major Lazer has been a massive player in both the EDM scene, and music overall, since their formation in 2008. Though the group’s personnel has changed, Diplo, the heart and soul of the group, has been the driving constant of Major Lazer. In addition to Sziget, the group will headline at Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan and Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida. The group also recently collaborated with Khalid, who will also appear at Sziget, on “Trigger,” a song from the upcoming Death Stranding video game soundtrack.

Dua Lipa has enjoyed a rapid ascension since the release of her debut album, Dua Lipa, in 2017. The singer/songwriter has announced her next album, Future Nostalgia, to be released in April of this year, and shared the first single from the album, “Physical”. Dua Lipa will also be embarking on a European tour beginning in March, starting things off at the Wizink Centre in Madrid, Spain, and closing out at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Check out the official Sziget Festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer