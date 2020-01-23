Corona Capital Guadalajara Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring The Strokes, Kings of Leon and The Hives

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 10:22 AM

The Guadalajara edition of the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico has announced its 2020 lineup featuring The Strokes, Kings of Leon, Death Cab For Cutie, Blondie, and The Hives. This festival will take place from May 16th to May 17th, and serves as an off-shoot to the famous Corona Capital festival which takes place in Mexico City.

Other prominent artists who will perform include Foals, Nick Murphy, Rufus Wainwright, Real Estate, Little Dragon, Whitney, The Tallest Man on Earth, Andrew Bird, Waxahatchee, Soccer Mommy, Caroline Polachek, Julia Holter, Cass McCombs, Shura, Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, Washed Out, AlunaGeorge, Young the Giant, Of Monsters and Men, and Two Door Cinema Club.

The Strokes announced that they are planning on releasing an album this year, during a New Years Eve show in Brooklyn New York’s Barclay Center. During this performance, the band debuted a new track titled new track titled “Ode To The Mets,” which was reminiscent of the band’s earlier work.

“Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon,” frontman Julian Casablancas told the crowd according to Spin. “2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.”

The Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon released their most recent album titled Walls in 2016, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 upon its release. The Hives wrapped up a series of tour dates alongside the band Refused across North America last spring.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister