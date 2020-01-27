The Strokes Announce Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman January 27th, 2020 - 4:36 PM

Indie rock icons The Strokes have announced upcoming tour dates for the spring of 2020. The band will play in Vancouver, Seattle, and Los Angeles throughout the month of March, and will be joined by King Princess in Los Angeles, and by Alvvays in all of the cities.

The Strokes are also set to perform at the Guadalajara edition of the Corona Capital Music Festival, III Points Festival in Miami, and Primavera Sound Barcelona. Though no official date has yet been released, the band has also announced the release of an upcoming album in 2020, which will be the their first album since the release of Comedown Machine in 2013.

Check out the tour dates, locations and venues, below:

3/5 -Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*- Vancouver, BC

3/9 – WaMu Theater* – Seattle, WA

3/14 – The Forum*† – Los Angeles, CA

*with Alvvays

† King Princess

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister