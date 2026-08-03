Wynonna Judd Announces Fall 2026 ‘The Hard Truth’ North American Tour Dates With Troubadour Blue

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 12:45 PM

Today, Wynonna Judd has announced that she will be hitting the road with The Hard Truth Tour, in support of her upcoming highly anticipated solo album, The Hard Truth, which will be out on October 2, through ANTI- Records. Fresh off her acclaimed co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour with Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna will kick off The Hard Truth Tour with special guest Troubadour Blue on October 8, in New York, NY, at the Bowery Ballroom. For tickets and more information, click here.

“As we were making this record, I kept finding myself thinking about you. Every song we recorded, every story we told… I couldn’t help but wonder what it would feel like to stand onstage and share it with you face to face,” says Wynonna.“That’s the wonderful thing about music. A song may start in a writing room or a studio, but it doesn’t really come alive until it’s shared. The Hard Truth holds some of the most honest moments I’ve ever put to music. It’s about the things that shape us, break us, heal us, and keep us moving forward. Bringing these songs to the stage feels like inviting you into that journey with me.”

The Hard Truth Tour Dates

10/8 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

10/16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/17 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

10/20 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

10/22 – Tulsa, OK – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

10/23 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

11/6 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center

11/7 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/9 – West Palm Beach, FL – The Kravis Center – Dreyfoos Hall

11/11 – Tampa, FL – Straz Center – Morsani Hall

11/13 – Roanoke Rapids, NC – Weldon Mills Theatre

11/14 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol

11/19 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

11/20 – Northfield, OH – Center Stage at Northfield Park Racino

11/21 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Photo Credit: Owen Ela