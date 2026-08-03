Wynonna Judd Announces Fall 2026 ‘The Hard Truth’ North American Tour Dates With Troubadour Blue

Today, Wynonna Judd has announced that she will be hitting the road with The Hard Truth Tour, in support of her upcoming highly anticipated solo album, The Hard Truth, which will be out on October 2, through ANTI- Records. Fresh off her acclaimed co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour with Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna will kick off The Hard Truth Tour with special guest Troubadour Blue on October 8, in New York, NY, at the Bowery Ballroom. For tickets and more information, click here.
“As we were making this record, I kept finding myself thinking about you. Every song we recorded, every story we told… I couldn’t help but wonder what it would feel like to stand onstage and share it with you face to face,” says Wynonna.“That’s the wonderful thing about music. A song may start in a writing room or a studio, but it doesn’t really come alive until it’s shared. The Hard Truth holds some of the most honest moments I’ve ever put to music. It’s about the things that shape us, break us, heal us, and keep us moving forward. Bringing these songs to the stage feels like inviting you into that journey with me.”
The Hard Truth Tour Dates
10/8 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
10/16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/17 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
10/20 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
10/22 – Tulsa, OK – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
10/23 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
11/6 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center
11/7 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/9 – West Palm Beach, FL – The Kravis Center – Dreyfoos Hall
11/11 – Tampa, FL – Straz Center – Morsani Hall
11/13 – Roanoke Rapids, NC – Weldon Mills Theatre
11/14 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol
11/19 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
11/20 – Northfield, OH – Center Stage at Northfield Park Racino
11/21 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
Photo Credit: Owen Ela