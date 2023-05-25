BeachLife Ranch Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Jack Johnson, Brad Paisley, Wynonna Judd and More

Home News James Reed May 25th, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Since 2019, the Beachlife festival has established a reputation for composing the best of Southern California’s culture into an immersive experience with something for everyone. Last year, organizers expanded the brand introducing Beachlife Ranch to celebrate the fusion of California country and Beachlife culture. The second annual event will take place September 22-24, 2023, at Redondo Beach, California, making it the only major Country and Americana festival on the beach in Southern California. The vibe and rapture are the same: love and respect for the outdoors, nature, friends and community.

Attendees at the recent Beachlife Festival (May 5-7, 2023) were excited to hear that Jack Johnson is among those confirmed to perform at Beachlife Ranch. He’ll be joined by Brad Paisley, The Doobie Brothers, Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Midland, Wynonna Judd, Shooter Jennings presents: The Highwaymen Revival, Blackberry Smoke, Shakey Graves, Chris Isaak, Parmalee, Easton Corbin and many more top Country, Americana, and Roots talent.

Last year’s inaugural Beachlife Ranch was topped by Brandi Carlie, The Lumineers and Dierks Bently, with festival co-founder and producer Allen Sanford saying the goal was to introduce the concept to the community and build awareness for the “coastal country” event.

Sanford said this in a statement:

“It’s a difficult brand exercise, it’s still the same good time, still boutique catered to the consumer, not big lines, not crazy busy, just a different vibe more inspired by Central California, country/Americana and folk.”

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day, two-day, and various VIP options available. Three-day GA tickets start at $429 plus fees.