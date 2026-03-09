Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge Announce Summer 2026 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 5:58 PM

Grammy Award winning icons, Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd, have just announced dates for their co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour. These two musical trailblazers are teaming up for an unforgettable tour, bringing fans their chart-topping hits and signature sounds that made them two of the most celebrated artists of all time. For tickets and more information, click here.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominee, Etheridge stormed the rock scene with her confessional lyrics and signature vocal rasp on “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window,” “Bein’ Alive” and “The Other Side of Blue” with Chris Stapleton from her new album, Rise (2026). Judd, a five-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame Member, first rose to fame as one-half of the legendary Country music duo, The Judds. She cemented her stardom through countless chart-topping solo hits in the ‘90s and 2000s, including “No One Else on Earth,” “I Saw The Light” and “She Is His Only Need.”

Raised On Radio Tour Dates

6/24 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

6/25 – Williamsburg, VA – Williamsburg Live

6/27 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution

6/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/30 – Huber Heights, OH – The Rose Music Center at The Heights

7/3 – Terre Haute, IN – The MILL Amphitheater

7/7 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

7/ 6 – Chisholm, MN – Minnesota Discovery Center Amphitheater

7/9 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

7/ 11 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park#

7/12 – Irvine, CA – Great Park Live

7/17 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

7/18 – Rohnert Park, CA – Weill Hall + Lawn at the Green Music Center

7/19 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Downtown Ballroom

7/21 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery^

7/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/24 – Seattle, WA – TBA%

7/25 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

7/28 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

7/30 – Salt Lake City – UT, TBAx

8/2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with the Colorado Symphony)

8/4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

8/5 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

8/7 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

8/8 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheater

8/9 – West Allis, WI – Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage

9/11 – Allegan, MI, – Allegan County Fair +

*Previously announced

%On-sale March 23

^On-sale March 27

+On-sale April 10

#On-sale April 24

xOn-sale TBA