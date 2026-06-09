Wynonna Judd Announces New Album The Hard Truth For October 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Kentucky Queen”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 11:41 AM

Music artist Wynonna knows that pain threaded with joy is the sound of survival. On her new album, The Hard Truth, which comes out on October 2 and her first studio album for ANTI- Records, she isn’t letting go of either one, carrying everything she has endured and reinventing herself as an artist. Her first time co-writing an album, Wynonna’s voice and story are highlighted alongside special guests that are incredible storytellers in their own right: Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, The War and Treaty and Iron & Wine.

On lead single “Kentucky Queen”, Wynonna returns to her childhood roots as an adult in triumph, recalling her aunt’s warning to “watch where the devil hides,” whooping with delight as she reclaims her home state and the parts of the past that saved her. The song highlights the traditional instruments that shape the record as a whole, as Wy’s voice soars over the steam-engine rhythm section carrying listeners along. Listen and watch the single’s new video, where Wy returns to her Kentucky homeland accompanied by beloved Churchill Downs bugler Steve Buttleman.

The Hard Truth Track List

1. Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)

2. All Downhill From Ashland

3. Everything (feat. Patterson Hood)

4. Am I Missing Out

5. Broken And Blessed

6. Hear Me Now (feat. Iron & Wine)

7. The Hopeful Lie (feat. The War And Treaty)

8. Kentucky Queen

9. Girl Who Could Sing

10. Drive

11. Love Ain’t Got The Best Of Me

Photo Credit: Owen Ela