Phil Collins Reveals Alcohol Abuse Left Him Hospitalized In 2024: “My Kidneys Were Packing Up, My Organs Were Just Seizing Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 5:45 PM

According to Consequence.net, Phil Collins has mentioned that he was close to death during an April 2024 hospitalization, when organ failure left his family facing the possibility that doctors might take him off life support. While speaking in a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Genesis musician said he was unconscious in a Swiss hospital after his drinking caused his kidneys and other organs to begin shutting down. His longtime manager called Collins’ five children to his bedside as doctors considered whether he would survive.

“There were some decisions to be made about, ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ kind of thing,” Collins recalled. “My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye, but I don’t remember them coming. I didn’t have any idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong.” Collins recovered and has since stopped drinking. As 2025 came to a close, he reunited with his family at London’s Mandarin Oriental, where they spent four days together celebrating the new year. Collins said his daughter, Lily Collins, sat beside him in tears and told him, “I never thought I’d get these moments.”

Collins is set to be formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist on November 14, joining Genesis, who entered the institution in 2010. However, he will not perform at the ceremony. Despite his health issues, he said the loss of his ability to perform remains especially painful. “I wish I could play still,” Collins said. “It’s been my life since I was given a drum kit at three. I’ve always wanted to just do that.”