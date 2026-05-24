Phil Collins Declines Playing at the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 24th, 2026 - 2:09 PM

Phil Collins has said in a May 22 interview with BBC Breakfast that he recently had to decline the opportunity to perform at his upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Reporter shares. Despite being unable to perform due to health complications, he shared a positive health update and claimed he would not rule out possible performances in the future.

Following a spinal injury in 2007 and several kidney and knee issues in recent years, Collins announced this January that he would have a live-in nurse to aid him with taking his medication and any knee complications which may arise. He further explained that he is now sober to avoid damaging his kidneys.

Collins revealed that he was asked to perform at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Collins was already inducted into the Hall of Fame with Genesis in 2010, making him part of a rare group of two-time inductees.

“They asked me if I would perform and I said no, because you’ve got to be match fit to do something like that,” he elaborated. “You can’t just go on stage and — you’re gonna have to rehearse and then by that point if you’ve not been singing, your voice is going to be shot and then that’s not gonna be good. So, I’d rather not do it.”

However, Collins said he would “contemplate” another live performance in the future. “But whether I would go out again, I would contemplate, yeah,” he said. He also shared that while he “can’t really see it happening,” he is “healthier now than [he has] been for quite a while.”