Phil Collins Plays His Classic Drum Kit for the First Time in Over a Decade After Spinal Injury

Clare Gehlich December 27th, 2024

Iconic English artist Phil Collins has faced numerous health challenges that have kept him from drumming for years. However, in a new video captured by Drumeo, the 73-year-old Genesis drummer and singer briefly reunited with his classic Gretsch concert tom kit for the first time in over a decade.

Collins sustained a major spinal injury in 2007, which, along with chronic neck pain and drop foot — a condition that makes walking difficult — has significantly impacted his mobility. These health issues have left him reliant on a cane and unable to handle the physical demands of drumming, especially given his advancing age.

Drumeo’s recent two-hour documentary delves into Collins’ illustrious career, chronicling his drumming legacy, his physical limitations and interviews with Collins, his son Nic and others. The documentary offers an in-depth look at the impact of years of drumming on Collins’ health and life, providing viewers with a tribute to his enduring influence on music.

In a separate video shared on Dec. 27, Nic Collins and Drumeo host Brandon Toews reassembled the classic Gretsch kit, which had been in storage for years. Nic demonstrated the iconic drum fill from “In the Air Tonight,” citing how the setup contributed to his father’s poor posture and subsequent physical pain. Later in the video, Collins sat behind the kit and tapped a few drums with his left hand before saying, “That’s enough of that.”

The kit was last used during Genesis’ 1992 We Can’t Dance tour, marking an emotional return to an instrument that shaped Collins’ career.