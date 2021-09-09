Phil Collins Shares Health Update “Can Barely Hold A Stick” Ahead of Genesis Reunion Tour

Home News Roy Lott September 9th, 2021 - 4:08 PM

In a recent interview, Phil Collins has shared an update on his health as the much anticipated Genesis reunion tour begins next month in London. Collins revealed that his son, Nic Collins, will take place of his father on the drums, as Phil served as the drummer for the band. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” he stated. When asked if he would play the drums, he said “No. No, I would love to but, you know, I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.” Collins will still sing on the tour.

Nic Collins also joined his father Phil on his solo Not Dead Yet tour in 2018, also playing the drums. “He plays a bit like me when he wants to,” Collins said. “I’m one of his many influences, being his dad. He plays like me and he kinda has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter.”

Phil has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck. The tour will mark the first live performance from the band since 2007, when they celebrated the band’s 40th anniversary.