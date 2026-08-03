New Horror Film V/H/S MIXTAPE Announced For October 2026 Streaming Release Featuring Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Flying Lotus, GWAR & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 3:42 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Shudder has announced the ninth installment of the V/H/S franchise, V/H/S/MIXTAPE, which cranks the signature found-footage horror up to eleven with an electrifying new anthology where music and sound become the source of terror. United by a theme that explores the power of music, rhythm, audio to haunt, possess, and destroy, the film blends cosmic horror, psychological suspense, outrageous splatter, and groundbreaking practical effects into one unforgettable mixtape of nightmares.

Featuring all-new segments from legendary filmmaker Ernest Dickerson, hip-hop icon RZA, visionary director David Moreau and acclaimed filmmaker Renee Zhan, whose segment includes original puppets by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, V/H/S/MIXTAPE will stream on Shudder on October 9. The film will also feature original music video interludes directed by acclaimed filmmaker and musician Flying Lotus, alongside a brand-new music video from debut filmmaker Tobias Forge of Ghost, by creating a genre-bending mixtape experience unlike anything the franchise has attempted before. Adding to the chaos, legendary shock-metal pioneers GWAR will be making a featured appearance, which furthers cements the film’s celebration of horror, music and cult cinema.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat