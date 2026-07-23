Ghost Releases New Trailer For Upcoming Concert Film 2 Big To Rig

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 2:19 PM

Today, Trafalgar Releasing has launched the global trailer for 2 BIG TO RIG, which is the second feature film from Grammy-winning theatrical rock band Ghost. Tickets for the limited theatrical engagement go on sale today as well and are available HERE. Captured live over the course of two sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes that drew nearly 40,000 fans to partake in the Ghost live ritual, 2 BIG TO RIG is a reference to the band’s calling an end to its unforgettable SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR in February 2026.

The film was made with the intention to share the SKELETOUR experience with the faithful in the territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible, as well as for the fans featured in the film who had tickets for the first of three planned Mexico City dates, which became two after night one was canceled due to illness. 2 BIG TO RIG is a love letter to all those who have shared the Ghost ritual, in-person or otherwise. Presented in IMAX® where available, the feature-length concert film is both a must for those looking to relive their SKELETOUR memories and for those witnessing the spectacle for the first time.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat