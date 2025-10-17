RZA Announces New Album Juice Crew All Stars Featuring Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Masta Ace & More For November 2025 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 17th, 2025 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

RZA is set to pay homage to hip-hop history with his newly announced album Juice Crew All Stars, arriving this November. The Wu-Tang Clan founder and producer is reuniting several icons from the legendary Juice Crew collective for a modern project. The record aims to celebrate the legacy of the influential 1980s Queens-based crew.

The collaboration comes as part of RZA’s effort to spotlight the lyrical craftsmanship that originally inspired his work with Wu-Tang Clan, while uniting multiple generations of hip-hop under one concept. According to Stereogum, the album’s first single, “Open Ya Eyes,” features Big Daddy Kane over classic RZA production. The track marks the first official preview from the project and signals the direction of the upcoming release.

Juice Crew All Stars will be released under the “RZA Presents” banner, a continuation of his efforts to curate and produce music that honors foundational movements in hip-hop. While RZA has worked with a vast range of artists throughout his career, this project is particularly significant as it ties back to the lineage that influenced his early creative identity.

The album’s full tracklist has not yet been revealed. However, RZA has confirmed that each featured artist brings an original contribution to the project, suggesting that more heavyweight collaborations will be announced closer to the release date. Fans can expect Juice Crew All Stars to arrive this November.