GWAR Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of Beyond Hell For September 2026 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Track

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 6:27 PM

Two decades after dragging listeners into the depths of the underworld, GWAR are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 opus, Beyond Hell with a newly remastered deluxe edition, available for the first time ever on vinyl. The album is set for release on September 25, through the band‘s own Pit Records. Remastered by Paul Logus (Anthrax, Killswitch Engage), the anniversary edition breathes new life into one of the band’s most ambitious and theatrical releases. Alongside the remastered album, the release also includes a previously unreleased outro track recorded during the original Beyond Hell sessions that was left off the original release.

Originally released in 2006, “Beyond Hell” marked a defining moment in GWAR‘s legendary career. Produced by Devin Townsend, the album brought together two of metal’s most unique creative forces, with Townsend helping shape one of the band’s most ambitious and beloved releases. “I had been a GWAR fan since I was a kid. I loved the freedom, the metal, the spectacle, and the passion that went into it all,” recalls Townsend. “I met Brockie on a tour we did together and, after cornering him in an elevator basically telling him I’d work for free, I found myself co-producing ‘Beyond Hell.’ Dave and Corey came to Vancouver to stay with me, and we recorded at Profile Studios. The drums and basic tracks were done at Slave Pit in Richmond, Virginia, and the whole process took about three months.”

Beyond Hell Track List

1. Intro

2. War Is All We Know

3. Murderer’s Muse

4. Go to Hell!

5. I Love the Pigs

6. Tormentor

7. Eighth Lock

8. Destroyed

9. The Ultimate Bohab

10. The One That Will Not Be Named

11. Back in Crack

12. Outro

13. School’s Out (Alice Cooper cover)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford