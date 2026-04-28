Accept Announce New Album Teutonic Titans (1976-2026) For September 2026 Release Featuring Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Pantera’s Phil Anselmo, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett & More

German heavy metal legends ACCEPT celebrate 50 years of pure power, by bringing together the scene’s A-list musicians for a landmark release. Teutonic Titans 1976–2026 stands as a definitive statement of the band’s legacy that is forged in steel and driven by unmistakable riffs. Arriving September 4, 2026, through Napalm Records, the album delivers some of the most iconic songs ever written in heavy music.

Led by guitarist Wolf Hoffmann, the longtime architect of ACCEPT’s sound, the band is joined by a staggering 50 guests across 19 reimagined versions of their biggest tracks. Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 is ACCEPT’s most ambitious and star-studded release to date, reaching far beyond their country’s borders. Featuring the biggest names in heavy music paying tribute to the German icons, the record cements the band’s standing on the global stage. This is more than an album; it is a manifesto of metal!

Other guest stars on ACCEPT’s extraordinary release include K. K. Downing, Bobby Blitz, Hansi Kürsch, Chris Jericho, Ralf Scheepers, Billy Sheehan, Ola Englund, and Jeff Loomis. The album also features a re-recording of “Hellhammer” (Eat the Heat, 1989), performed by ACCEPT’s current lineup: Wolf Hoffmann, bassist Martin Motnik, guitarist Philip Shouse and drummer Christopher Williams, joined by Jason McMaster on vocals.

Teutonic Titans 1976–2026 Track List