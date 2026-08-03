Ellie Goulding Shares Atmospheric New Single “4 Seasons”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 1:10 PM

Today, acclaimed singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding has releases her brand-new single, “4 Seasons”, which is taken from her highly anticipated sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, that will be out on September 4, through Polydor Records. The ditty finds Goulding revealing a gentler, more vulnerable side with its heart-swelling blend of acoustic guitar and soaring atmospherics detailing the first intoxicating steps of love. Debuted on Later… With Jools Holland in June and available to watch on YouTube today, “4 Seasons” was co-written and produced by Beyoncé collaborator and I Know Too Much’s executive producer, Jack Rochon, whom Goulding first reached out to on TikTok before the pair crafted I Know Too Much together over the past couple of years.

Musically, “4 Seasons” is a blend of organic instrumentation and sparkling electronics, where listeners can also hear a thread that runs throughout Goulding’s career, which goes right back to the songs that started her on the path to becoming one of the most successful artists of the 21st century. Over the past 17 years, Goulding has amassed over 55 billion streams globally and sold more than 44 million albums. Among the top five most-streamed British female artists in the world, alongside Adele, she holds the UK record for the most number one albums by a British female artist,