Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 2:47 PM

Today, Ellie Goulding has just announced that her upcoming sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, is due for release on September 4. The news about the upcoming album follows Ellie debuting “Black Prada Dress” live at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2026 over the recent May bank holiday weekend and her live performance of the song on Later… with Jools Holland will air on the BBC on June 7.

On another note, the artist will also be releasing her brand new single,”Black Prada Dress”, which i lifted from her upcoming album that coming out on June 5. Goulding is one of the most successful artists of the 21st century. A multi-BRIT Award-winning, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist, she has amassed over 55 billion streams and sold over 44 million albums to date.

Among the top five most streamed British Female artists in the world, the singer has earned multiple multi-platinum certifications on both sides of the Atlantic and was an inaugural recipient of the BRIT Billion Award. She holds the UK record for the most number one albums by a British female artist (tied with Adele). She also holds the record for the most UK Singles Chart entries for any British female solo artist in history and has scored four UK number one singles. In the U.S., Ellie is among the most consistently charting UK female artists on the Billboard Hot 100 this century.