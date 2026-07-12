Ellie Goulding Performs At England Vs. Norway World Cup Game

Home News Guillaume Oded July 12th, 2026 - 9:48 PM

According to Rollingstone, Ellie Goulding performed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal game between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday.

The British singer opened the pregame festivities with a performance of “Outside.” Goulding later returned during halftime, taking the stage constructed in the stadium stands to perform her 2010 hit “Lights.”

Ahead of the game, Goulding announced her appearance through an Instagram post while sharing her support for England’s national team.

“Performing at the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal for England vs. Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen. I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home,” Goulding wrote on Friday.

The phrase “anything could happen” also references Goulding’s 2012 single of the same name, while “it’s coming home” is a popular expression used by England supporters hoping that the national team will win a major international tournament.

England went on to defeat Norway 2-1, earning a place in the World Cup semifinals. The team will next face Argentina on July 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of the match will advance to the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The World Cup appearance arrives as Goulding prepares to release her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, on Sept. 4. The upcoming record will be her first full-length release since 2023’s Higher Than Heaven, which debuted at Number One on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Goulding has not yet revealed whether “Lights,” “Outside” or any of her other earlier hits will influence the sound of the upcoming project.

This World Cup performance also comes as Goulding prepares to release her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, on September 4, following the June release of its single “Black Prada Dress.”