Muse Join Forces With Ellie Goulding On Collaborative New Single “Hush”

Home News Lana June 26th, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Muse unveiled “Hush,” an expansive new collab with Ellie Goulding, arriving alongside the release of the band’s tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal. The emotionally charged track is accompanied by a cinematic visualizer, offering one of the album’s most poignant moments as the English rock trio continues its exploration of humanity’s place in an increasingly uncertain world.

Matt Bellamy and Ellie Goulding trade vocals throughout the track, their voices complementing one another as they portray two people searching for comfort amid chaos. The soaring chorus built around the refrain, “It’s getting too loud, don’t let it drown us out”, transforms the song into a powerful anthem about finding connection when the world feels as though it’s falling apart. Sweeping shots of distant galaxies, collapsing cityscapes and mysterious radio transmissions intertwine with abstract imagery inspired by the album’s themes of extraterrestrial communication and existential wonder.

Bellamy and Goulding’s vocals converge, the visuals shift between destruction and hope, suggesting that even in humanity’s darkest moments, connection remains possible. Rather than following a traditional narrative, the visualizer functions as an immersive extension of the song’s emotional landscape. Ahead of the album’s release, Muse introduced the project through a string of stylistically diverse singles, including the disco-rock energy of “Nightshift Superstar,” the soaring “Hexagons,” the riff-heavy “Cryogen,” the hopeful anthem “Be With You” and last year’s “Unravelling.” Together, the tracks showcase the band’s willingness to experiment while remaining rooted in the bombastic alternative rock sound that has defined their career.

Muse will support The Wow! Signal with an extensive North American tour beginning in early July, followed by a 16-date arena run across the United Kingdom and Europe. Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man and The Temper Trap will join the band on select dates throughout the trek.

Fans can stream The Wow! Signal now, with “Hush” standing out as one of the album’s most emotional collabs.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz