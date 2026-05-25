Ellie Goulding Live Debuts New Single “Black Prada Dress” At Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2026 - 1:58 PM

According to NME.com. Ellie Goulding gave a live debut of her new single, “Black Prada Dress” at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The artist performed on the Main Stage and gave fans the world’s first taste of her upcoming new single. In a set filled with classics from her career, Goulding debuted “Black Prada Dress”, which is a track she first teased on Instagram back in January. The singer also played a cover of Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” and gave a heartfelt shout out to her son Arthur, who was watching her live for the first time.

Goulding has not released a studio album since her fifth LP, Higher Than Heaven in 2023, although she did release the singles “Save My Love” with Marshmello and “Destiny” back in 2025, Last year, Goulding spoke to NME about her upcoming music by stating: “Back before I signed a record deal, I was just writing songs, letting them come out naturally and not thinking too much. To be honest though, I still really have nothing to lose because I’m always doing projects that indulge me, like classical music, electronic, and dance, plus I still get to write pop songs that are really appealing to me.”

The artist adds: “This is probably the most honest I’ve been in my lyrics. I don’t have anyone to answer to. In certain situations, you’re trying to please someone, but for the first time ever, I don’t feel like I have to do that. I’m just making music that I love.”