Twin Temple Make TV Debut On The Daily Show With Performance Of “Haunt Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 1:18 PM

According to Consequence.net, news about Twin Temple has risen in the past few weeks, following their headline-making ouster from country singer Charley Crockett’s tour. On the heels of securing an opening slot at an upcoming Jack White concert, the Satanic doo-wop act made their late-night television debut last night with a performance of their new single, “Haunt Me” on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. The husband and wife duo of Zachary and Alexandra James delivered the ’60s-style ditty decked out in devilish red, with inverted-cross necklaces and stage props.

Alexandra sung her heart out on the emotionally charged gothic love song, which appears on Twin Temple’s recently announced new album, Doomed Lovers, which set for release on October 9. Prior to performing, Twin Temple sat down with host Jordan Klepper to discuss their music, satanism and other topics. “I think a lot of people think that satanism is going to orgies, and you’re nude under the full moon drinking chalices of blood, and hanging out with goats, and we’re here to say that’s absolutely true.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat