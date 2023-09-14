Twin Temple Shares Provocative New Single “Be A Slut (Do What You Want)”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Satanic Doo-Wop duo Twin Temple have today dropped their empowering, titillating new single “Be A Slut Be A Slut (Do What You Want.)” Known for their iconic blend of vintage melodies and provocative lyrical themes, “Be A Slut Be A Slut (Do What You Want)” can be found on the band’s upcoming new album God Is Dead, which is set for release on October 13.

As a whole, Twin Temple’s latest ditty fills the atmosphere with solid Doo- Whop sounds while the elegant vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet melodic vocal tones that can cause some people to sing along while the music is blaring from their speakers.

In the press release Twin Temple share their thoughts about the latest tune.

“Uncross your arms and open up your legs! “Be a Slut” is a good old-fashioned pearl-clutching rock and roll song with a real horny sax solo and everything. It’s obviously about how great it feels to be a slut. We hope it inspires you to dance, release the boring shackles of dated morality and most of all, have fun. Live, love, Lucifer!”

Prior to today, Twin Temple released their blasphemous tracks “Burn Your Bible” and “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy,”which together have already received 1.8 million streams and counting on Spotify alone.