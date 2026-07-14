Twin Temple Announce New Album Doomed Lovers For October 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 1:43 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Twin Temple, the self-proclaimed “satanic doo-wop” duo who were recently dropped from opening for Charley Crockett for their use of satanic imagery, have announced a new album, Doomed Lovers, which will be out on October 9, through their own Pentagrammaton Records. The album was produced by Shooter Jennings, who has also produced Crockett’s last four albums and features a 37-piece orchestra.

The duo are not exactly doo-wop but they are steeped in ’50s rock n’ roll and country: think Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, The Everly Brothers, with an obvious dark romantic undercurrent that puts them in the same sonic orbit at The Handsome Family. They have shared Doomed Lovers‘ gorgeous, string-drenched title track. “This is the philosophical centerpiece of the album,” Twin Temple say, “a theatrical and confessional take on all or nothing love, the dark side of devotion and centuries old mythic literary Romantic themes. It longs for a love so enduring and eternal that it ultimately consumes, obliterates, and drives one to madness and death. At its core, it asks the question: ‘What happens when your lover dies?”

Doom Lovers Track List

1. Doomed Lovers

2. Possessed

3. I Want Blood

4. Love You To Death

5. Haunt Me

6. Someone In The Walls

7. Monster

8. Nothing Matters