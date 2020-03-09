The Frames (Glen Hansard’s First Band) Announces First U.S. Tour Dates in 10 Years

Home News Luke Hanson March 9th, 2020 - 10:53 PM

Iconic and influential Irish band The Frames will be celebrating their 30th anniversary by playing their first U.S. tour dates in 10 years. The tour will include a stop in Dublin on June 20 before individual stops in New York and Chicago in September, as well as an appearance at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, later that month.

The Frames was founded in 1990 in Dublin by acclaimed songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and activist Glen Hansard. Hansard is a renowned solo performer in his own right, as well as one half of the folk rock duo The Swell Season. The Frames is his first band. He released his fourth studio album, The Wild Willing, in 2019. The Frames have released seven studio albums, most recently 2015’s Longitude, which featured, amongst other hit tracks, “Fitzcarraldo.”

The three U.S. tour dates in September mark The Frames first live dates stateside in a decade. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 12pm ET. More information is available here. Tickets for the 15,000-seat Dublin show sold out in a matter of days.

Tour Dates:

06/20 – Dublin, Ireland – Royal Hospital Kilmainham

09/22 – New York, New York – Webster Hall

09/24 – Chicago, Illinois – The Vic Theatre

09/26 – Dana Point, California – Ohana Festival

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried