Barry Williams of The Brady Bunch and Melissa Auf der Maur Perform with Smashing Pumpkins at Lollapalooza Preshow

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 30th, 2026 - 1:50 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins welcomed two unexpected guests during their Lollapalooza pre-show in Chicago on Wednesday night, Consequence shares. Not only did the band bring out The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams, they were also joined by former Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur.

During the band’s hometown gig at the Riviera Theatre, Williams, who is best known for playing Greg Brady on the classic ’70s sitcom, joined Billy Corgan and company for a performance of “It’s a Sunshine Day,” a song originally performed by the Brady kids on the show. The wholesome singalong contrasted starkly with the Smashing Pumpkins’ dark stage aesthetic, with Corgan towering in a long black leather coat as the band’s backup singers cheerfully swung their arms to the music. Williams and Corgan have history, as the actor appeared as a guest on Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Others earlier this year, where the two discussed The Brady Bunch, Williams’ career and his experiences growing up as a television star, Consequence notes. Watch fan footage of the performance below:

Williams wasn’t the night’s only surprise guest. The band’s former bassist Melissa Auf der Maur also joined the band for a closing performance of “The Everlasting Gaze.” This comes just over a year after Auf der Maur reunited with Corgan to perform the same song in Montreal. Before that, the pair hadn’t shared the stage since the Smashing Pumpkins’ 2000 farewell show. Auf der Maur recently announced BASS WOMB ROOM, a collection of previously unreleased ’90s demos and interludes arriving September 4th. Watch fan footage of the performance below:

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried