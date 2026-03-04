Courtney Love Teases Potential Hole Reunion Tour Dates With Bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur In New IG Post

Home News Juliet Paiz March 4th, 2026 - 10:02 PM

According to NME, Courtney Love has sparked fresh conversation about a possible Hole reunion after sharing a playful Instagram post involving former bandmate Melissa Auf Der Maur. The post quickly caught the attention of fans and raised questions about whether the two musicians could be planning a tour together.

Love shared a short video montage of Auf Der Maur set to Hole’s 1998 song “Malibu.” Alongside the clip, she wrote a teasing caption asking, “Should we tell them about the tour?” while tagging the bassist. The message was lighthearted but clear enough to send longtime fans of the band into speculation about what might be coming next.

Auf Der Maur responded in the comments, continuing the playful back-and-forth between the two musicians. While neither artist confirmed any details, the exchange suggested that something may be in discussion, even if nothing has been officially announced.

Hole was formed in 1989 by Love and guitarist Eric Erlandson and became one of the most recognizable bands to emerge from the 1990s alternative rock scene. The group released several well-known albums during that time, including Pretty on the Inside in 1991, Live Through This in 1994 and Celebrity Skin in 1998. Auf Der Maur joined Hole in 1994 following the death of bassist Kristen Pfaff. She remained with the band through the late 1990s and played on Celebrity Skin before leaving in 1999.

The band has been largely inactive for years, with only occasional discussions about a reunion. Love’s recent Instagram post is the latest moment to revive that possibility, leaving fans wondering whether a Hole tour could finally be on the horizon.