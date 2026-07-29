RIP: Kavinsky Known For Hit Track “Nightcall” Dead At 50

Home News Beka Welsh July 29th, 2026 - 6:05 PM

According to Pitchfork, French touch DJ and producer Vincent ‌Belorgey, known as Kavinsky, died of a presumed stroke, reported today. He was 50.

Kavinsky broke out in the music scene with his single “Nightcall” in 2001. The track was released as part of an album of the same name, and was featured in the thriller “Drive.” Kavinsky performed the song at the 2024 Olympics in Paris with singer Angèle.

The producer launched his career originally as an opener for Daft Punk. He created the fictional persona of Kavinsky, an undead electric producer with glowing red eyes, who died in a Ferrari crash.

Kavinsky’s passing is still under investigation, though the Paris prosecutors’ office said that at this time they have found “no suspicious elements” at the scene. The producer had also reportedly been complaining of frequent headaches.

The French president Emmanuel Macron’s official Instagram account posted a tribute to Kavinsky. In the caption, President Macron called him “a source of pride for France forever.”