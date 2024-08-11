Phoenix, Kavinsky and Ezra Koenig Perform Together at Olympics Closing Ceremony

Home News Alana Overton August 11th, 2024 - 10:30 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Phoenix, Kavinsky and Ezra Koenig delivered a show-stopping performance together at the Olympics Closing Ceremony in a spectacular fusion of talent. The unexpected collaboration brought an electrifying mix of indie rock, synth-wave and alternative sounds to the global stage.

Silencio. Suena el himno de los gordos Ryan Gosling pic.twitter.com/oDJhstAFdG — BLENDER (@estoesblender) August 11, 2024

As the world watched, the trio’s performance became a memorable highlight of the ceremony, blending their distinctive styles into a powerful and unforgettable finale for the Olympic Games. Consequence adds that the conclusion to the Olympic games was followed by “Phoenix performed their hit “Lisztomania” to usher in the party portion of the ceremony. [..] The band delivered an upbeat rendition of the 2009 classic [..] Then, they helped the DJ Kavinsky perform “Nightcall,” before diving into their 2000 track ‘If I Ever Feel Better.'”

Their performance at the Olympics Closing Ceremony showcased the artists’ diverse musical talents. By coming together for this remarkable collaboration, Phoenix, Kavinsky and Ezra Koenig left an indelible mark on the event, embodying the spirit of unity and celebration that the Games represent. As the final notes of their set echoed through the stadium, it was clear that their performance would be remembered as a standout highlight of the Olympic festivities.