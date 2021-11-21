Kavinsky Releases New Gravity-Defying Song And Video “Renegade” Featuring Cautious Clay From Upcoming Album Reborn

Home Features Audrey Herold November 21st, 2021 - 3:56 PM

Photographer: Unknown

French musician, Vincent “Kavinsky” Belorgey, best known for his songs “Testarossa Autodrive” and “Pacific Coast Highway,” has another hit track to share. His stylings are considered to be dance, electronic, French house, and synth. Kavinsky was actually an actor until he was inspired by his close friends Jackson Fourgeaud and Quentin Dupieux to pursue music. His music career started back in 2005 and has been active ever since.

The new song Kavinsky is sharing with the world is called “Renegade”. The song features R&B soul singer, Cautious Clay, known for tracks such as “Cold War” and “Stolen Moments”. The song is a chill dance beat, something you can get down to whether it be at home or in the club. Kavinsky’s mixes combined with Cautious Clay’s soothing vocals make for one hell of a song. It’s subject matter covers the hardships of fame, not knowing who to trust, and maintaining a romantic relationship. If you’re a fan of bands like Tame Impala and the Neighborhood, then this is definitely the song for you.

Along with the song, Kavinsky is treating us with a music video as well. The video is superhero themed. It focuses on our ‘hero’ portrayed by none other than mister Kavinsky himself as he fights off some evil bad guys. Kavinsky’s fights off evil wearing a cool Reborn jacket. While at first it seems that evil has the upper hand, Kavinsky demonstrates his telekinetic abilities upon the thugs, ending with an epic finale.

“Renegade” is the latest track off of Kavinsky’s latest album Reborn. This is the artist’s first album in eight years.

For more on Kavinsky and Cautious Clay click here.