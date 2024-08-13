Kavinsky’s “Nightcall” Breaks Record For Most Shazamed Song In Single Day Following Olympics Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 7:20 PM

According to nme.com, after performing at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, Kavinsky‘s “Nightcall” has broken the record to become the most Shazamed song ever in a single day. The 2010 song was played by the French artist during the closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday August 11, when Kavinsky performed alongside Phoenix, Air and Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig.

French electronic icons Phoenix and Air were both heavily rumored to be making an appearance last week and performed together for a medley of songs, surrounded by Olympic medallists who had competed at the event since the opening ceremony on July 26. Among the songs featured was Kavinsky’s hit “Nightcall,” which was shared in 2010 but gained huge popularity after being featured in the movie Drive starring Ryan Gosling. CSS singer Lovefoxxx sang on the original version.

The track then went on to gain more notoriety in the music world, having been covered by London Grammar in 2013, sampled by The Weeknd and played as the track Avenged Sevenfold used as their stage entrance music.