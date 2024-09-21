Kavinsky Joined By Phoenix & Angèle On Collaborative New Rendition Of “Nightcall”

Home News Cristian Garcia September 21st, 2024 - 10:39 PM

Phoenix has joined up with Kavinsky and Belgian superstar Angèle, to release the new rendition of “Nightcall”. Originally written by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) and Kanvinsky, the track was first released in 2010 where it was featured in the famous title sequence for the 2010 film Drive. Fourteen years later, “Nightcall” has been reimagined by Phoenix and co as their big moment came at the closing ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. There Phoenix, Kavinsky and Angele made history with their performance, breaking streaming and Shazam records as their performance went viral the next day of the closing ceremony.

Compared to the original “Nightcall”, Phoenix’s rendition of the track has frontman Thomas Mars taking lead robotic vocals instead of Kavinsky and Angèle taking the place of CSS singer Lovefoxxx who also sang on the original track. The instrumentation still sounds the same from the original, the only added difference is the vocals which leans more on French house/Italo-disco tone, turning the nocturnal cinematic track into a celebration of retrofuturism.

In a statement posted in Rolling Stone, Phoenix upon reflecting on the jubilation of the closing ceremony, had given a statement on the event: “We are infinitely happy to have had the chance to celebrate with all the athletes and the entire world t the closing of the Olympic Games in our beloved city of Paris. It was a wonderful moment to have been invited to take the stage with our friends from Franc and around the world. Honoring the French spirit and remaining true to our motto: “Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix! We are thrilled to both pass the baton to the Paralympics athletes and to Los Angeles for the forthcoming 2028 games.”