Kavinsky Debuts Futuristic New Single “Zenith” Featuring Prudence & Morgan Phalen

Aswath Viswanathan February 5th, 2022 - 3:15 PM

French producer Kavinsky debuted a futuristic new single titled “Zenith.” The cinematic track features vocals from Prudence & Morgan Phalen. Along with the track, Kavinsky launched the pre-order for his new album Reborn, his first album in nine years.

“Zenith” is a muted and futuristic duet between a man and a woman, Morgan Phalen and Prudence. Prudence, the female vocalist, takes the verses with a heavy vocoder effect, while Morgan Phalen handles the hook. The instrumental, A soulful, sensuous saxophone adds a distinctive third voice as the song plays out. The song is reminiscent of Daft Punk with vocoded lyrics, while also hinting at shades of The Weeknd in the chorus melodies and drum rhythm. The synthpop track is elevated to another level by the saxophone solos appearing throughout the song, especially at the end. The saxophone solo combined with the light piano makes for a somber ending.

“Zenith” follows Kavinsky’s late 2021 single, “Renegade,” which is another retro-style synth pop-dance song. The track features R&B singer and songwriter Cautious Clay for the ethereal vocals. The French producer said he envisioned “Zenith” as the sequel to his breakout hit, “Night Call,” which was sampled by Kanye West, Childish Gambino and Lupe Fiasco. The track appeared on his 2013 album Outrun, which included singles like “Roadgame” and “Odd Look,” the latter of which he re-recorded with The Weeknd. Outrun went on to win a French Grammy.