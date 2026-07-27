Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Explains Decision To Remove Concertgoer At Recent Show: “It Was An Old Drunk Man Punching People In The Head”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 6:21 PM

According to Consequence.net, Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante ejected an unruly concertgoer earlier this month in Phoenix, while the band was opening up for Evanescence and has received criticism online from people who thought she simply kicked the guy out for moshing. In turn, the metal vocalist took to social media to explain that the ejected individual was an “old drunk man punching people in the head.” Footage of the July 15 concert shows LaPlante asking the audience to point out the guy, who was apparently getting violent with other fans at the show. She directed security to escort him out of the venue, saying from the stage, “This isn’t a damn gold-medal karate match. This is a rock ‘n’ roll show… let that be a lesson to anyone out there who fucks around tonight.”

After a couple articles about the ejection were posted, some people called out LaPlante, saying there’s nothing wrong with moshing at a metal show, especially for a band as extreme as Spiritbox can be, but the singer pushed back in a series of social media posts. She noted that this guy’s actions went beyond moshing, not to mention that the crowd was also there to see the show’s headliner, Evanescence. “It was old drunk man punching people in [the] head who were facing the stage in small amphitheater vip pit, several times while we were playing. Not appropriate or fun for anyone else there! I didn’t say what was happening on stage, and it doesn’t say what actually happened in the article, but I wasn’t thinking about the internet when I stopped the show, 3 times we told security about him so that was the final straw and I’m glad I did it, he wasn’t moshing,” said the singer.

LaPlante adds: “So I get that it’s easy to dunk on us, with the info actually provided. It is what it is, the person who already thinks I’m lame and not a part of this culture isn’t crazy to assume from the article that I kicked someone out for moshing, and I will survive another day. I think it was just because of my ‘karate’ comment, I was trying to make a light joke to kind of break the tension, people were really freaked out by that guy punching kids in the face. I also called it a rock show, bc it IS — we are opening for EV. I’m a guest in their house.”