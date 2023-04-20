Spiritbox Release New Single “The Void”

Home News Dita Dimone April 20th, 2023 - 1:00 AM

The Canadian alternative metal band, Spiritbox, is extending a cordial invitation to “The Void”. During their inaugural headlining tour, they have astounded audiences by performing a unique, unreleased melody at each show. The song, christened “The Void,” is now officially available on streaming platforms for all to enjoy.

The musical style of Spiritbox’s latest work is firmly rooted in their signature sound, featuring captivating alt-metal infused with staccato djent riffs and a propulsive beat. Fans of their previous work are likely to find this latest offering equally enthralling.

“The Void is a song that comes out really fast,” explains Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante. “I don’t have to fight to write it, and when it happens, I don’t argue with it. The kind of song I wanted to write a long time ago, heard it

Countless times, it makes me happy every time I hear it.”

Once done touring the US, Spiritbox will hit Europe for a run of shows with Ghost in France, Bring Me The Horizon in Budapest and Paris, two co-headline shows with Motionless In White in Germany, stand-alone headline shows in Milan (ITA), Munster (GER), Haarlem (NL), Eindhoven (NL) and Helsinki (FIN), several major festivals and finally the UK, where they will play a run of headline shows supported by Loathe and Brand of Sacrifice.

To purchase tickets please click HERE.

adsf

Spiritbox | Eternal Blue Tour 2023

04/19/23 | Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

04/21/23 | Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

04/22/23 | Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/23/23 | Houston, TX – House of Blues

04/25/23 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

04/26/23 | Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/28/23 | Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04/29/23 | Boston, MA – House of Blues

04/30/23 | New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/02/23 | Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/04/23 | Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

05/05/23 | Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/06/23 | Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/08/23 | Chicago, IL – House of Blues