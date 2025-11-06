Babymetal Joined By Courtney La Plante Onstage In LA For Live Debut Of “My Queen”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 3:26 PM

According to revolvermag.com, Babymetal has connected with another metal icon at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California last weekend, with the kawaii-metal trio giving their “My Queen” collaborative single with Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante its proper introduction. The onstage team-up took place on November 1 and about two-thirds of the way into the band’s 15-song set.

Though the act did perform “My Queen” in concert this year, the L.A. show marked the first time BabyMetal performed it alongside LaPlante, who arrived in a spike-plated vest and proceeded to scream the hell out of her lines. In other news, BabyMetal brought a sold-out show to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles to celebrate their new record METAL FORTH.

With thousands attendance, this performance was a spectacle featuring pyrotechnics and lasers. It was livestreamed at 47 theaters nationwide in Japan, with additional viewings scheduled to be released tomorrow. Further underscoring the band’s cultural reach, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, recently dressed up as a member of BabyMetal for Halloween, donning the band’s signature red-and-black look in a viral nod to the group’s global influence.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat