Spiritbox Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Dying Wish, Loathe & Gel

Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 1:57 PM

Today, progressive metal band Spiritbox have announced their anticipated Tsunami Sea North American Tour. Kicking off April 3, in Dallas, TX, the tour is produced by Live Nation. The 24 date tour will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada with Loathe, Dying Wish and GEL as support.

Tickets will first be available through a Citi pre sale starting today, December 3. The official artist pre sale begins on December 4 and will include a special SPIRITBOXOFFICE pop-up event in LA at the Hollywood Palladium from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., where fans can purchase tickets and meet the band. Additional pre sales will follow on December 5, ahead of the general on sale and Citi® Cardmember Preferred Tickets, beginning Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time on Spiritbox.com.

The tour announcement follows the band’s second consecutive Grammy nomination for Best Metal which Performance, which no woman has ever won this sole category. The tour announcement also follows the reveal of Spiritbox‘s anticipated sophomore album, Tsunami Sea, slated for release on March 7, through Pale Chord / Rise Records.

The album’s first two singles, the heavy hitter “Soft Spine” and melodic “Perfect Soul” showcase the band’s dynamic range and their ability to seamlessly fuse diverse sonic influences, offering a glimpse into the depth and ambition of the forthcoming record.

Tsunami Sea North American Tour Dates

4/3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4/4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

4/5 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

4/7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

4/8 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/11 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

4/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

4/15 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

4/18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/21 – Montreal, QC – M TELUS*

4/23 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Casino

4/25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4/29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4/30 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

5/2 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5/6 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

5/7 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

5/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium*

*w/oGEL