Blood Orange Shares New Music Video “Westerberg”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 1:42 PM

Today, Blood Orange, who is known as aka Dev Hynes has shares a new music video for his single “Westerberg” ft. Eva Tolkin and the ditty is from the artist’s critically-acclaimed album, Essex Honey. In “Westerberg”, the sound of “Alex Chilton” by The Replacements unleashes pangs of nostalgia and the accompanying stripped-back music video features Dev alongside dancers Sharleen Chidiac, Benin Gardner and Owen Prum, as they flow and effortlessly capture the track’s melancholic mood.

According to Variety.com, more recently, Orange has written and performed classical compositions and did several film and TV scores but it has been seven years since the last Blood Orange album, even though his 2011 song “Champagne Coast” belatedly became a TikTok-powered smash more than a decade after its release. Now, Essex Honey is, according to the press notes, “a soundtrack created from a dreamscape of his journey working through grief. It is also an album about growing up in Essex (outside London) and the way music has inspired, healed, and interwoven itself through Hynes’ life.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna