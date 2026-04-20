FORM 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Lorde, Turnstile, Kamasi Washington & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 2:10 PM

FORM will return to Arcosanti, Arizona, on October 9-11 with Lorde, Geese, Adrianne Lenker, Blood Orange, Kamasi Washington, Turnstile, Disclosure and a host of other acts set to perform. The festival’s unique setup is a highly curated lineup for a tiny audience of only 2,500 in the Arizona desert and will provide singular opportunities to see Lorde play one of the smallest shows of her career, For ticket and more information, click here.

Adrianne Lenker’s only solo show of 2026 and boundary-pushing sets from rising stars ear, James K and Underscores, avant garde superproducer Dylan Brady, breakout New York noise-rock band YHWH Nailgun and other performers. What began in 2014 as a free release party for founder and curator Zach Tetreault’s band Hundred Waters has quickly grown into one of the most distinctive festivals in America. FORM’s capacity is 2,500, guaranteeing audiences an intimate experience with can’t-miss artists such as previous headliners Florence + the Machine and Anderson .Paak.

This small scale, combined with FORM’s thoughtful curation and stunning setting make for a one-of-a-kind experience. This year, FORM is partnering with Spotify to present a dedicated Fresh Finds stage, showcasing a to-be-announced lineup of emerging independent artists curated in collaboration with FORM and Spotify. The ambient Envelop Stage will see longform performances all weekend from Christopher Willits, Tycho and other talented sould. USAL will lead hikes and coordinate onsite wellness programming.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt