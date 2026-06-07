Day 2 of Governors Ball Cut Short Due to Weather Concerns, Blood Orange Added to Day 3 Lineup

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 7th, 2026 - 4:54 PM

Severe weather has cut the second day of Governors Ball 2026 short with a number of sets including Kali Uchis, Amyl and the Sniffers and Blood Orange cancelled, with Stray Kids and Major Lazer playing earlier than they were originally scheduled to perform, BrooklynVegan reports. Before the inclement weather hit, temperatures reportedly hit 90°.

Due to the weather, GovBall has announced that Blood Orange has been added to Sunday’s lineup and set times have been adjusted to accommodate. Sunday’s lineup also includes A$AP Rocky, Geese, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Hot Mulligan, Japanese Breakfast, Slayyyter, Fuckers, Dominic Fike and more. You can view the updated Sunday GovBall lineup below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Governors Ball (@govballnyc)

“We appreciate your patience as we had to make some difficult scheduling decisions tonight due to the incoming weather. Safety remains our top priority but we understand that some of these decisions were disappointing to many of you,” GovBall wrote in the caption of their post. “In an effort to remedy the situation, we have some good news to share! We are thrilled to announce that Blood Orange has graciously agreed to come back to perform tomorrow, 6/7 at 4pm on the Snapchat Stage. The Sunday schedule has been updated, so please check it out before heading to the park tomorrow. And more good news: Both the Box Office and Gates will open early tomorrow. Box Office at 10am, Gates at 11am.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna