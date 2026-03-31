Bumbershoot Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Death Cab For Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, Turnstile & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 1:25 PM

Today, Seattle’s beloved Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival announces the music lineup for its 2026 edition by returning to Seattle Center this Labor Day Weekend, September 5–6. Entering its 53rd year, Bumbershoot remains the city’s legacy arts and music festival – a celebration of Pacific Northwest culture rooted in creativity, community, and the spirit of artistic exploration. For tickets and more information, click here.

Leading the way is Death Cab for Cutie, who will be joined by the explosive energy of hardcore punk’s breakout band Turnstile, whose 2025 album NEVER ENOUGH lit the world on fire and earned the band two Grammys. Elsewhere, the lineup welcomes the dreamy indie pop world of Japanese Breakfast and the signature sensibilities of globetrotting polymath Blood Orange, alongside the enigmatic masked country star Orville Peck, and the high-octane electronic force of Chase & Status. From the riotous legacy of Bikini Kill to the enduring influence of De La Soul, the bill reflects decades of cultural impact converging in one place.

Bumbershoot continues to champion forward-thinking voices spanning genres and scenes: take the dark synth pulse of Molchat Doma or the avant-garde vision of Yves Tumor, or the playful chaos of Joey Valence & Brae and orchestral soul of Sudan Archives, alongside the dance and performance spectacle of meteoric Japanese girl group ATARASHII GAKKO!. Peaches brings her fearless iconography, while TOKiMONSTA delivers a masterclass in electronic production, joined by Texas punk rockers Die Spitz, the kaleidoscopic sounds of 54 Ultra, cinematic singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier, and Silvana Estrada’s intimate, transportive songwriting. A special moment arrives with Noname celebrating the 10th anniversary of Telefone, grounding the lineup in reflection as much as forward momentum.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria