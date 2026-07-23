Pulp Share New Trailer For Upcoming Concert Film What Do You Do For An Encore

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 12:50 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, this fall, Mubi will be releasing Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore?, which is a 90-minute film narrated by the band’s own Jarvis Cocker. Directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Garth Jennings, the feature combines footage from the Pulp’s arena tour behind last year’s reunion album, More, with archival film tracing the band’s rise from tenacious Sheffield also-rans to Britpop darlings. Although the Mubi-exclusive streaming date has not yet been revealed, viewers in the United Kingdom, Ireland and North America can catch one-night-only previews in September. Those are set for the UK and Ireland on September 18, Canada on September 23 and the United States on September 24.

According to NME.com, the Sheffield Britpop band announced details of the new film and live album last month. Directed by Garth Jennings, who filmed the music videos for the band’s songs “Help The Aged” and “A Little Soul”. the 90-minute movie features narration from frontman Cocker and charts the band’s “extraordinary journey from obscurity to cultural touchstone”. Expected to capture the spirit of the classic Talking Heads 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense, Pulp’s new film will blend the “brilliantly choreographed stage spectacle”,