Pulp Join BBC Concert Orchestra For Cover Of ABBA’s “The Day Before You Came”

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the Pulp have always had a little bit of ABBA in their system with the songs “I Spy” and “Acrylic Afternoons” which are indebted to the sweep, pulse and melancholy of the Swedish pop sensations’ most nuanced creations. So, it came to be that Jarvis Cocker and the rest of the Pulp joined the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Beeb’s famed Maida Vale studios on Monday morning for a string-and-flute-filled rendition of ABBA’s 1982 single, “The Day Before You Came.”

The performance was part of BBC 2’s Piano Room Series that also included performances of the Pulp‘s songs, “Something’s Changed” from Different Class and “Hymn of the North” from last year’s comeback album, More. While at Maida Vale, Cocker went to visit the studio where the Pulp recorded their very first John Peel session way back in 1981, when the artist was just 18 years old.

In other news, the Pulp will be dazzling people’s minds with their endless musical talent because the band has tour dates in Australia late this winter and European festival dates this summer.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson