Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker, Anna Calvi & Rufus Wainwright Cover “Sliding Through Life On Charm,” “Ballad Of The Soldier’s Wife” & “Falling Back” At Marianne Faithfull Tribute Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 2:26 PM

According to NME.com, A tribute concert was held in memory of Marianne Faithfull last week, with Jarvis Cocker, Beth Orton, Anna Calvi, Rufus Wainwright, Ed Harcourt and other acts performing. The gig took place on March 1, at the Barbican Hall in London. It was held a little over a year after the iconic singer died and also came in celebration of the new documentary about her called Broken English.

Held in partnership with Vue Lumière and the Barbican, Pulp frontman Cocker took to the stage to perform a powerful cover of “Sliding Through Life On Charm” from Faithfull’s 2002 album, Kissin Time, before Wainwright delivered a stirring rendition of the singer’s 1985 collaboration with Christopher John Spedding’s ” Ballad Of The Soldier’s Wife.” Calvi performed the 1979 Broken English title track as well as “Falling Back” from the 2014 record Give My Love To London and Orton performed The Rolling Stones song “Sister Morphine”, which Faithfull famously wrote alongside the band’s own Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Calvi (@annacalvi)

Also, Orton took on another track from that realm too, breaking out “As Tears Go By”, which was written for her by Jagger, Richards and renowned record producer, Andrew Loog Oldham. Other guest singers were backed by the film’s house band, led by musical director Rob Ell (PJ Harvey) and featuring Colin Greenwood (Radiohead), Ed Harcourt, Anna Phoebe and Adrian Utley (Portishead).