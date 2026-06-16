Pulp Announce New Live Album Live! For August 2026 Release, Concert Film Set To Release In Fall 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 9:21 PM

‘A concert is an event where songs come back to life. That’s why this album is called Live! explains Jarvis Cocker of this unique record in the Pulp canon. “It’s both a statement of fact (it’s a recording of a live band) & a challenge (come on! Everyone come alive!).” It is also Pulp’s first film soundtrack album: the Garth Jennings directed movie “Pulp: What Do You Do For an Encore?,” which is to be released worldwide this autumn.

Pulp’s relationship with Garth Jennings dates back to 1997: the year he directed the promo video for the song “Help the Aged”. When Pulp announced that they were touring again back in 2023, Garth got in touch & offered his services in helping to design the staging concept. Then, in June 2025, he filmed the band’s two performances at the O2 Arena in London. This footage provides the main content of the film.

Live! will be released on August 28 and suitably enough, Pulp will be onstage that evening, performing a sold-out show in Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park. The album will be available on double vinyl, both in a limited-edition blue pressing available from the band & label webstore and independent record shops and on black vinyl, double CD and via digital streaming services.

Live! Track List

.Intro Spike Island Slow Jam Sorted for E’s & Wizz Disco 2000 Help the Aged Farmers Market This is Hardcore Sunrise Something Changed Grown Ups O.U. Do You Remember the First Time? Mis-Shapes Got to Have Love Babies Common People A Sunset

Photo Credit: Marv Watson