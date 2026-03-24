Pulp Shares Spirited New Tracks “Marrying For Love” & “Cold Call On The Hot Line”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 1:22 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the Pulp reunion shows are showing no signs of slowing. After releasing their first album in 24 years it’s great, the band shared a cover of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” last fall and that song is being released as a single with two new Pulp songs on the b-side. Those are out now and both are pretty great. “Marrying For Love” is a sweet and mellow tune about Jarvis’ current wife, while “Cold Call on the Hot Line” is a horny string of voicemail messages that is is a nonstop joke machine that only he could deliver.

As a whole,both of the songs are amazing by how each instrumentation and vocal performance shakes the background with pure creativity that further displays how much the Pulp has grown as a band. Also, both ditties just prove how much creativity the Pulp still has to create music and the band is ready to dazzle people’s mind with “Marrying For Love” and “Cold Call On The Hot Line” when they are performing it live.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson