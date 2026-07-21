Wynonna Shares Introspective New Single & Video “Am I Missing Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 12:18 PM

Today, Wynonna has shared “Am I Missing Out”, which is a song sung from the perspective of a young Wynonna realizing some essential part of herself was eclipsed in a world where she had to grow up overnight. In every artist’s life, there are seasons when relevance feels fragile. This song rises from that place of questioning a heartfelt cry to God, asking what’s missing and why the emptiness lingers. The ditty captures the quiet ache that can exist even at the height of success.

Last month, the artist rose from the ashes like a phoenix by announcing her first new studio album in a decade. Titled The Hard Truth and coming out on October 2, through ANTI- Records, these 10 ten songs feature her first-ever album co-writes and speak directly to the highs and lows of her own life’s journey. “I’ve spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I’ve never made a record like this one,” Wynonna explained. “These songs tell the truth about where I’ve been, what I’ve lost, what I’ve overcome, and who I’ve become. This album asked me to be brave enough to tell the truth—even when my voice shook. It challenged me to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela