Wynonna Judd Announces Summer & Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed May 13th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Wynonna Judd has added to her “Back to Wy Tour” with a new leg of dates kicking off this fall. The tour, which began last fall, sees the country artist performing her first two solo albums, 1992’s Wynonna and 1993’s Tell Me Why, in full. The new run of dates starts with a show in Hutchinson, Kansas on September 6th, continuing with dates in Tulsa, Colorado Springs, Boise, Woodinville, Idaho Falls, Los Angeles, and more. The “Back to Wy Tour” concludes on October 5th in Phoenix; check out the full list of tour dates below.

“The fans have turned the Back To Wy Tour into something far greater than I ever imagined!,” Judd wrote in a statement. “This tour isn’t JUST about the songs; it’s about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It’s about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these two albums entered our lives… whether that was 1992 or 2022.”

Before last year’s initial “Back to Wy Tour,” Wynonna Judd embarked on a 2022 run after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, for a tour that was originally made for the two of them. Throughout her “Back to Wy Tour,” however, Wynonna Judd has been treating fans to an acoustic set where she plays intimate versions of both her solo hits and beloved songs from The Judds.

Wynonna Judd 2024 Tour Dates:

06/01 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

07/11 — Monte Vista, CO @ Ski Hi Stampede

08/02 — Elkhorn, WI @ Neon Nights Festival

08/10 — Galva, IL @ The Back Road Music Festival

08/22 — Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

08/24 — Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival

09/06 — Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair

09/07 — Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino

09/08 — Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall

09/11 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

09/13 — Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

09/14 — Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts

09/18 — Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

09/20 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

09/21 — Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

09/24 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

09/25 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

09/27 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

09/28 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

09/29 — Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino

10/02 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

10/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre