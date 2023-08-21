Wynonna Judd Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Artist Wynonna Judd has announced her upcoming theatre tour Back To Wy will be produced by Live Nation it will feature the songs off Judd‘s first two solo albums Wynonna and Tell Me Why being performed track by track. Also the upcoming tour will be followed by a finale of other hits including The Judds classics.

The 15 city tour kicks off on Tuesday October 26 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis before making stops in San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville, Knoxville and other cities.

Fan Club pre-sale tickets for the Back To Wy Tour will be available on August 22 and general on sale is available starting August 25 on Wynonna.com.

Also the upcoming tour will offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans who want to take their concert experience to the next level.

Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative laminate & concert ticket and specially designed Wynonna cocktail set. For more information visit vipnation.com.

In the press release Judd shares her thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, “Wynonna” and “Tell Me Why,” track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues.”

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Judd emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold out tours, the country vocalist helped defined The Judds to create a world where Top five dance and club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Judd matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks, valleys, great thrills and heavy disappointment.

Back To Wy Tour Dates

8/29 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair *

9/23 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Ranch

9/30 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

10/14 – Sacramento, CA – Golden Sky Festival

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/27 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

10/28 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

11/2 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

11/3 – Bowler, WI – North Star Mohican Casino

11/4 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theater

11/9 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

11/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

11/12 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theatre

11/17 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

11/18 – Bossier City, LA – Margaritaville Casino

11/19 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

11/25 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

11/30 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

12/01 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

02/01 – Key West, FL – Key Western Fest, Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater

* = w/ Brandi Carlile

^ = w/ Tyler Childers