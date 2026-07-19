Tomahawk Reunites For Their First Concert in 13 Years

Experimental rock supergroup Tomahawk played their first show since 2013 last night on July 18, Stereogum reports. Onstage at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, Faith No More and Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton, guitarist Duane Denison, bassist Kevin Rutmanis and drummer John Stanier performed tracks from across the band’s discography—with the exception of 2007’s Anonymous. The setlist primarily focused on songs from Tomahawk’s most recent album, Tonic Immobility, all of which were debuted live at the show. You can watch the full show below:

Though Tonic Immobility arrived in 2021, the pandemic meant they couldn’t tour behind it, then a planned return at last year’s Sick New World never happened because the fest was cancelled. Now they’re on the road with Melvins, their 2003 tourmates and Ipecac labelmates that count Patton’s Fantômas bandmate Buzz Osborne among their members. The joint US run goes through mid-August and is dubbed the “A Huge Waste Of Your Time And Money Tour.”

Tomahawk also reprised their cover of Duane Eddy’s 1958 instrumental b-side “Stalkin’,” and they closed with their best-known song: “God Hates A Coward” from their self-titled 2001 debut. Watch Tomahawk encore with “God Hates A Coward:”